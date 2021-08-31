US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

VO opened at $247.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

