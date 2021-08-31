US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $686.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $667.45 and a 200 day moving average of $578.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

