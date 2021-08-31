US Bancorp DE Has $23.07 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

