US Bancorp DE Has $25.43 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 6.68% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.