US Bancorp DE Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

