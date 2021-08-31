US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

