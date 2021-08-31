US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 62,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $36,660,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

