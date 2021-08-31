US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 309.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,677,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KLA by 90.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in KLA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.86. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

