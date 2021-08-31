US Bancorp DE Purchases 118,980 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $3,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,493,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,005 shares of company stock worth $465,516,720. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

