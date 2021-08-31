US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,802 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 929.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $367.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.69 and its 200 day moving average is $347.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

