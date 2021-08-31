US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

