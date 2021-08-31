US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,878.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,651.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,558.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,578.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

