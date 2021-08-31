US Bancorp DE Sells 1,028 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.78. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

