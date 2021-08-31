US Bancorp DE Sells 1,091 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $434.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

