US Bancorp DE Sells 59,382 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.