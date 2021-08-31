US Bancorp DE Sells 6,026 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

