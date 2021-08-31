US Bancorp DE Sells 747 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of The Clorox worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 19.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

