US Bancorp DE Sells 7,720 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Magna International worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

