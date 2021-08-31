US Bancorp DE Sells 8,482 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

