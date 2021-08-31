USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

