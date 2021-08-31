Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.25 and last traded at $68.54. 11,023,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 11,862,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

