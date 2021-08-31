Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Utrust has a market capitalization of $190.55 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00849523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00102522 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

