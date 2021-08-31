Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.49. Uxin shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 10,561 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

