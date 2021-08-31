V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of V.F. worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,416,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,400,000 after acquiring an additional 259,719 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

