V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 46,375 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 648,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VIZIO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

