Vabble (VAB) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $11,425.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

