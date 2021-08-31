Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 902,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vaccinex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaccinex by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaccinex by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.