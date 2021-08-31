Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,002.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 439,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,811. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

