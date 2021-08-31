ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.36

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.36 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.27), with a volume of 591,984 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.30.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

