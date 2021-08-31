Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

