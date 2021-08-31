Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,365 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.