Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

