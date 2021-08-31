Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

