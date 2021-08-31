Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

