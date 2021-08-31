Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

