Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $262.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

