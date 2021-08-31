Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

