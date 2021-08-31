Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

