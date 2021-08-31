Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

