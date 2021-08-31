Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.