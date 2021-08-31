Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tronox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

