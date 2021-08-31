Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $147.30.

