Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 14,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

