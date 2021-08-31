Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

