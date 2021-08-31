Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $52.95. Valneva shares last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 383 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

