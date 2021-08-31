VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.78 and last traded at $216.12. 9,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 14,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.93.

