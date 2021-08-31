VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

HYD stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

