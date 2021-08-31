VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,362,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,149,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.14. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $275.20.

