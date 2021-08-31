VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 295,186 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,467,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

