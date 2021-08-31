Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 9.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

